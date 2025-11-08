Packers Reveal Harsh Reality on Lukas Van Ness’ Injury

The Green Bay Packers have rode their defense toward the top of the NFC standings in the first half of the season. But while Micah Parsons has helped Jeff Hafley’s group take the next step, they’ll need to maintain their health in order to continue their success.

One of the most concerning injuries for the Packers at the moment is a foot injury to Lukas Van Ness. The former first-round pick was originally hurt during an Oct. 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team believed he had avoided suffering a severe injury in the days after the game.

But Van Ness hasn’t seen the field since, and it caused LaFleur to admit the pass-rusher may not be returning anytime soon. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, LaFluer said Van Ness’s foot “did not heal as quickly as we thought” and “they had originally hoped he would've been back by now." While LaFleur also mentioned that no surgery or stint on injured reserve is being considered, it might be wishful thinking that Van Ness could return in the near future.

Packers Playing It Safe With Lukas Van Ness as Injury Mystery Lingers

At this point, Van Ness’s return is a mystery. The fact that LaFleur doesn’t think he’ll need surgery is a good sign. But the Packers’ training staff could also be taking a conservative approach after Zach Tom lasted just one play in a Week 3 return while he battled through an oblique injury earlier this year.

The sooner the Packers can get Van Ness back, the better. After logging seven sacks in his first two seasons, Van Ness was off to a strong start with 1.5 sacks and 16 pressures on 104 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Van Ness’s career-high 74.3 overall grade ranks 39th among all edge rushers this season and has been a great rotational piece alongside Parsons and Rashan Gary.

But the good news is the Packers’ pass rush hasn’t fallen off with Van Ness sidelined. Parsons has continued to dominate with 14 total pressures and four sacks in the past three games, while Kingsley Enagbare has stepped up with six pressures and a sack. Rashan Garry has also played well with 12 pressures and three sacks, but it would be great to get Van Ness back into the fold.

There’s also the chance of more injuries sprouting up in the pass-rusher room, making Van Ness needed as the Packers head down the stretch. With a showdown with the Eagles coming on Monday night and an NFC North gauntlet against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears in succession later this month, Green Bay needs to get healthy soon if it wants to remain in the playoff hunt despite Van Ness’s injury.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: