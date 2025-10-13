Packers Get Crumb of Good News on Lukas Van Ness After Win

The Green Bay Packers had a fine Sunday in Week 6 as their win over the Cincinnati Bengals, paired with the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, put them back in first place in the NFC North. But like many things for the Packers this season, their win was marred by injuries.

Lukas Van Ness was one of the more high-profile injuries that came in Sunday’s win as he left the game after hurting his foot. While Packers fans held their breath while thinking about their depth at edge rusher, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave a positive update while speaking to reporters after the game. The medical staff will make the final determination, but it was reassuring to hear LaFleur say he didn’t “believe there was anything broken,” according to Eli Berkovits of 247Sports.

Packers Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief After Lukas Van Ness Injury Update

LaFleur added that Van Ness will undergo an MRI on Monday, but his comments should put to rest the worst-case scenario for the Packers. A former first-round pick in the 2023 draft, Van Ness has been solid in a reserve role for Green Bay this year, racking up 1.5 sacks and 16 pressures on 104 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF has also given him career-high grades across the board, including a 74.3 overall mark, which signals a significant leap for the Iowa product.

The news on Van Ness’s injury is a rare stroke of luck for the Packers' defense this season. While Green Bay ranks 10th in scoring defense (20.4 ppg) thus far, they’ve done it with several players either on the sidelines or banged up. The loss of defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has also stung the Packers, as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in a Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys.

If all goes well with the MRI, the Packers can also hold onto their pass-rushing depth on the edge. Kingsley Enagbare has been rumored to be a trade candidate in the final year of his deal, but Green Bay may want to hold onto him if Van Ness needs to miss a week or two.

Rookie Barryn Sorrell also saw a significant bump in playing time at the position on Sunday with a career-high 13 snaps, but he has logged a 57.3 overall grade in 35 snaps this season, making it tough to think he can be relied upon.

Either way, knowing Van Ness didn’t break his foot is good news for the Packers moving forward and, as long as the MRI comes back clean, should help them continue their quest to stay atop the NFC North this season.

