Packers Reportedly Snubbed by Polarizing Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers are looking to build on their 11-6 record in 2024, but they still have several questions on their roster ahead of training camp. One big question is in the secondary, where Jaire Alexander’s release has created a big hole at cornerback.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has done his best to hype up the group, declaring the Packers have three starting-caliber corners heading into next season. But his actions tell another story, as Green Bay was snubbed by a polarizing free agent.

Free Agent CB Damon Arnette Jr. Reportedly Snubs Packers for Texans

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, free agent cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Houston Texans. But the interesting part was that Arnette had interest from the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers before ultimately signing in Houston.

Arnette would have been a polarizing signing for the Packers, who are looking for depth behind Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Javon Bullard. Arnette was the 19th overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his time was marred by an injury-plagued rookie season and his release after the discovery of a video where he brandished firearms and made death threats in 2021.

The Ohio State alum bounced around the NFL from that point, signing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad to close the 2021 season and a reserve futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January of 2022. But he was released soon after signing with Kansas City after an incident in Las Vegas where he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

After two full years out of football, he signed with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in December and turned in a solid season, allowing 11 catches for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception and four pass breakups on 22 targets. The campaign put him back on the radar of several teams, and UFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston claims that Arnette matured since his previous stint in the NFL.

“It was a couple of teams that were reaching out on him,” Johnston said. “He’s got everything you want, he’s got the length. He’s a former first-round draft pick, so the talent is there. It’s really the maturity. Has he learned from what happened to him, his first opportunity when he was in Vegas?”

Johnston went on to explain that Arnette’s style fit well with DeMeco Ryans’ scheme in Houston, but leaves the Packers searching for depth elsewhere. Carrington Valentine, seventh-round pick Micah Robinson, and Kalen King figure to be the favorites for a spot on the roster, but the pursuit of Arnette shows Guetkunst could be looking for another corner to bring it all together.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: