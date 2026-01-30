Packers' Sean Mannion Replacement May Already Be in Building

The Green Bay Packers' coaching staff got a bit of a shakeup, but not the one the fans hoped for. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is still in town, but defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion have taken new jobs.

Notably, the latter will leave some big shoes to fill. Despite being in the position for just one year and being a coach at the NFL level for only two, Mannion became a quick riser and a respected voice in the Packers' building, to the point that he's now an offensive coordinator.

That meteoric rise in the coaching ranks has left Matt LaFleur's staff wounded, but they might already have a suitable replacement inside the building. They can always turn to senior offensive assistant Luke Getsy to replace him, as Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal suggested.

Luke Getsy Makes Perfect Sense as Sean Mannion's Replacement

Getsy is a no-brainer candidate here. He's quite familiar with the organization and LaFleur's coaching staff. It's also not like he hasn't handled the position before. In fact, he was the Packers' quarterback coach for three years, working alongside Aaron Rodgers from 2019 to 2021. He was also there when Jordan Love entered the league in 2020.

Getsy left Lambeau Field to take the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator role for a couple of seasons. And while his job with Justin Fields wasn't necessarily impressive, it's not like he had much to work with, and the head-coaching situation wasn't ideal. Then, he had a similarly tough break with the Las Vegas Raiders, serving as offensive coordinator with a QB room consisting of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder in 2024.

He returned home to Wisconsin after that debacle and clearly has LaFleur's ear. More than that, he will have a much easier path to success by working closely with this version of Jordan Love and whoever the Packers bring to replace Malik Willis, who will most likely leave in free agency.

The Packers' offense should be just fine. Jordan Love has taken huge strides in the past couple of years, posting MVP-caliber levels of efficiency and taking much better care of the football. A lot of his growth in recent years was due to Mannion's tutelage, which is why losing him will be such a big story.

That said, Matt LaFleur should have no shortage of potential suitors to take the job. The Packers are still a prime destination and a Super Bowl-contending team, and plenty of coaches will love a chance to work with Jordan Love.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: