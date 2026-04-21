Packers' Replacement for Nate Hobbs Likely to Come in 2nd Round of Draft

With an evident need for help in the secondary, the Green Bay Packers didn't stand in Nate Hobbs' way when he chose to leave for the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Notably, they didn't bring Trevon Diggs back, either.

And while Diggs' return could still be on the table, it looks like the Packers might be tempted to find help at the position in the NFL Draft instead. And, if Keionte Scott is up for grabs by the time they're on the clock at No. 52, there's no doubt they'll take him.

The Packers Could Strike Gold with Keionte Scott

Scott played an instrumental part in helping the Miami Hurricanes reach the national championship last season. As a former JUCO player, he's going to be an older rookie, but the extensive experience can also help make the transition to the pros much smoother.

A former Auburn player, he transferred to join Mario Cristobal's team ahead of the 2025 season. He finished his lone campaign in Coral Gables with 64 tackles -- including 13 for loss -- 5.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pick-sixes, earning second-team All-ACC honors.

Scott missed the final three games of the regular season with an injured foot, but he made an impact as soon as he returned for the CFP opener, forcing a fumble and logging three tackles for loss vs. Texas A&M. Then, he had a 72-yard pick-six vs. the Buckeyes.

He may not be the biggest guy out there, and he's probably better suited to play in the slot than outside. That said, with Javon Bullard there and his ability to make plays in the open field, speed, athleticism, and ball skills, Jonathan Gannon might want to give him a chance to do his damage as an outside CB.

Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon both struggled mightily in coverage last season, giving up a combined 13 touchdowns. Scott has spent the bulk of his career as a run-stuffing nickel cornerback, but they should at least consider giving him a test run elsewhere; it's not like he can do a whole lot worse than the incumbent starters.

The Packers won't have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade, and that will obviously take a major toll on their ability to land a star-caliber player in a thin draft. That said, of all the potential options, Scott might solve the greater need for this team at that point in the event.

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