Packers May Have Pro Bowl CB Fall into Their Lap After NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers could use a hand in the secondary. They haven't had a true shutdown corner since prime Jaire Alexander, and the Keisean Nixon-Carrington Valentine duo hasn't been as good as expected.

That's why they should keep an eye on what's going on with the Indianapolis Colts. As reported by Colts ESPN insider Stephen Holder, they might release CB Kenny Moore II if they can't find him a trade partner.

The Packers Should Make a Run at Kenny Moore II

"Regarding the trade requests: Ballard gave the impression Moore would get a courtesy release if the Colts can't find a deal. He did not say that regarding Richardson, who he said still has a lot of value to the Colts and is immensely talented. Ballard is open to him coming back," Holder wrote on X.

Moore is entering the final year of his contract, and since the Colts have no intention of signing him to an extension -- which might admittedly be a mistake -- they agreed to let him seek a trade partner. Now, teams will have little intention to give up assets for him, knowing that he will likely be a free agent.

The Packers could target a cornerback with any of their picks, but since they don't have a first-round selection, whoever they get might not be able to contribute right away. As such, making a run at a former Pro Bowler who's still in his physical prime would make perfect sense for GM Brian Gutekunst.

Moore is the type of playmaking cornerback this team has lacked for a while. He's got 21 interceptions in his career, including seven in his last 45 games, the same amount the Packers had as a team last season.

Valentine and Nixon combined to allow a staggering 14 touchdown receptions last season. Moore, on the other hand, gave up just two last season, and he's allowed three or fewer in half of his eight seasons in the league.

He allowed an opposing passer rating of 89.2 and just 12.6 yards per reception, logging 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one pick-six. That's much more than what the Packers' cornerbacks corps can brag about.

The Packers need someone who can create turnovers and hold his own against the NFC North's plethora of prime pass catchers. And given that they may not be able to find that guy in the 2026 draft, Moore should be at the top of their shopping list right now.

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