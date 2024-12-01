Packers Release WR Ahead of Lions Showdown in Week 14
The Green Bay Packers earned a rousing win on Thanksgiving over the Miami Dolphins, but they must now quickly shift gears with another Thursday night game in Week 14. This contest is against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions as well, which means this matchup features of playoff implications with the postseason rapidly approaching.
Ahead of an all-important showdown, Green Bay has made some notable roster moves.
Ahead of Sunday's practice, the Packers shook up their practice squad, signing both linebacker Michael Barrett and guard Marquis Hayes. Meanwhile, wide receiver Malik Knowles was cut to open up a spot on the PS.
Green Bay bringing in extra LB and O-line help, especially with the playoffs on the horizon, makes a ton of sense. The Packers' linebacker corps is currently ailing right now, so having backup on hand is crucial. Contenders can never have enough depth available on the offensive line as well.
Considering Green Bay's wealth of wideout talent and legitimate supporting options in the passing game, carrying a practice squad WR like Knowles who doesn't have a role is a poor use of roster space.
Knowles entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2023 out of Kansas State. Though he boasts nice size at 6-foot-2, he hasn't been afforded the chance to make his pro debut yet, with an injury keeping the receiver from suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings last season.
The Packers showed some intrigue by picking up Knowles in mid-October after his release from Minnesota, but he'll now be on the lookout for his third NFL home in two years after this news.
In other Packers news: