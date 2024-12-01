Predicting the Result of Every Packers Game After Thanksgiving Win
The Green Bay Packers are suddenly red-hot, riding a three-game winning streak to a 9-3 record. Despite sitting in third place in the NFC North, they boast the fourth-best record in the NFC and the sixth-best in the NFL overall.
However, because they remain third in their division, the Packers are currently on track to hit the road for (likely) every playoff game. That likely means a trip to face the winner of the NFC West or NFC South—no small challenge. But with five games left in the regular season, a lot can still change.
Let’s peer into the Crystal Ball and predict the outcome of Green Bay’s remaining schedule, starting with a pivotal divisional matchup.
Week 14 at Detroit Lions
The Packers head to Ford Field for a rematch with the Detroit Lions, who handed them their most recent loss, a convincing 24-14 defeat that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. Both teams will have something to prove: Green Bay seeks to avenge that loss, while Detroit aims to erase the sting of being embarrassed at home by the Packers last season.
While the Packers are undoubtedly trending upward, the Lions are a different beast this year. Their offense is humming, their defense is improving, and Ford Field will be rocking. It’s a tall order for Green Bay, especially given the Lions’ ability to control the line of scrimmage and wear teams down over four quarters.