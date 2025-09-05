Packers Might Regret Trading Kenny Clark After His Debut with Cowboys

Last week, Green Bay Packers fans were shocked to learn that the team acquired superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. They couldn’t believe that the Packers addressed the one position of need that has been a top priority throughout the offseason.

The fanbase was also surprised to see what it took to get Parsons. All the Packers had to do was give up two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Most Packers fans were okay with the team letting go of Clark, who will be 30 years old next month, in exchange for the 26-year-old Parsons.

The veteran defensive tackle didn’t have his best year in 2024 under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, as he only had one sack and wasn’t great against the run (57.1 grade on Pro Football Focus).

That said, the multiple-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman was afforded a fresh start with Dallas, and he’s already making an impact, which could come back to haunt the Packers down the road.

Kenny Clark Shows Glimpses of Packer Days with Cowboys

The ex-Packer defensive lineman played 41 defensive snaps in the Cowboys’ regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, compiling five combined tackles. Clark didn’t register a sack in the game, but had a 65.7 pass rush grade, per PFF.

Now, PFF wasn’t as forgiving to Clark’s run-stopping ability, as they gave him a 60.3 run defense grade and a 42.4 tackling grade. However, the game film and other statistics proved otherwise.

According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, when Clark was on the field last night for the Cowboys, Dallas only allowed 2.8 yards per carry. But when the former Packers defender wasn’t on the field, the Cowboys gave up 6.6 yards per carry.

Kenny Clark had five tackles (four vs. the run) in his debut for the #Cowboys vs Eagles.



a key stat -



2.8 rushing yards allowed per carry when Clark was on the field, but 6.6 rushing yards allowed when he wasn't.



nearly FOUR more yards per carry when he got rest, and this was… — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2025

The difference Clark made in the run-stopping department was obvious against one of the better rushing teams in the NFL last season. The Packers won’t have his presence in the middle of the interior defensive line this season.

Instead, Green Bay will depend on Devonte Wyatt and Colby Wooden at DT. Wooden had a 46.5 run defense grade in 2024 on 85 run defense snaps (234 total). Meanwhile, Wyatt wasn’t that much better with a 51.9 grade on 107 run defense snaps.

In fact, both Wooden and Wyatt were utilized more on pass rush snaps in Hafley’s scheme. That said, one wonders if that will change with Clark not on the interior defensive line.

Luckily, the answer to that will come out early as the Packers’ defense will go up against a terrific rushing team in the Detroit Lions. Wooden, Wyatt, and the other starters on the defensive line will be tasked with bringing down and containing the running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

If the Packers fail to keep those two guys in check and control the line of scrimmage, their run defense could be in serious trouble to start the season.

