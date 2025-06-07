Packers Receiver Quietly on the Chopping Block After OTAs

The 2025 NFL offseason is soaring by as the most organized team activities (OTAs) around the league officially ended this week. The Green Bay Packers held their last OTA practice on Thursday, allowing the team to focus on the grueling mandatory minicamp that will begin on Tuesday.

Now that OTAs are in the rearview mirror, the Packers' coaching staff has a better idea of what they're working with this offseason. While several Green Bay players stepped up throughout the last few weeks to prove their worth, others failed to show why they deserve to be in the 53-man roster conversation.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to learn if a certain Packers wideout is on the chopping block following OTAs.

Packers WR Malik Heath Could Be on Chopping Block After OTAs

The Packers' wide receiver room was a hot topic at the start of the offseason. As talented as the group of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson is, none of the quartet stood out as a clear-cut No. 1 WR last season. That led to Green Bay drafting rookie wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in April.

With the WR depth chart looking deeper than ever, there's a good chance Malik Heath has already played his last game in a Packers jersey.

Heath, 25, joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The Jackson, MS native was coming off a career performance with the Ole Miss Rebels that saw him record personal-bests in catches (60), receiving yards (971), and touchdowns (5), leaving Green Bay to hope he could make an impact in a depth role.

Fast forward to now, and Heath's NFL career has been fairly unremarkable so far. He's only managed 25 receptions for 222 yards and three TDs, and even saw his opportunities drastically decrease from year to year, going from 24 targets across 260 offensive snaps as a rookie to 10 and 164, respectively, in 2024.

With Golden and Williams entering the mix, the Packers don't have space for below-average wideouts like Heath and Bo Melton anymore. A potential divorce seems even likelier when considering how Green Bay will save $1.03 million in cap space by trading or waiving Heath this offseason, according to Spotrac.

With this week's mandatory minicamp likely being his last shot to save his roster spot, Heath must find a way to step up or risk the Packers telling him to step aside.

