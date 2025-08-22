Packers Receiver Will Be Hot Ticket if Cut for Roster Space

The Green Bay Packers' receiver depth has remained very much in question throughout camp and the preseason. What looked to be a great group has been held back by consistent injuries. It has made it increasingly difficult to predict the Packers' final depth chart at the position.

However, it seems fairly obvious that Mecole Hardman is on the bubble and likely going to become the final pass-catcher to make the roster. The receiver's experience and speed are far too tempting to part ways with.

If the Packers prefer to keep more familiar options and part ways with the veteran, there isn't going to be any issue for Hardman finding a new landing spot. It was only two seasons ago that the receiver caught the Super Bowl game winner with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. This type of moment makes sure there is respect around the league and an ability to continue to find work.

It is a piece of why the Packers shouldn't cut the veteran, understanding the market that will be there for a proven option. The former Chief not only brings value as a depth receiver, but plays an important role on special teams as well.

Hardman has had success as a returner and offers experience and reliability from the position. Having the 27-year-old WR on the roster isn't just about what he brings as a pass-catcher, but to the special teams unit. Green Bay would be wise to follow through and keep the veteran on the active roster, understanding the market that will emerge if Hardman is released.

How the Packers decide to fill out the depth chart at the position is the most interesting question remaining heading into the year. It isn't that there is a shortage of options, but the fact that consistent injuries refuse to allow clarity on who is going to be able to contribute at the start of the 2025 season.

A question the Packers must quickly answer as they prepare for a tough season in a crowded NFC North. Add in quarterback Jordan Love coming off an injury of his own, and the Packers' final roster decisions are incredibly important as the offense will be expected to set an early tone and would unquestionably benefit from having Hardman be a part of this.

