Packers Receiver Battle Is Officially Over After Preseason Finale

The most interesting fight throughout camp and Green Bay Packers preseason action has been at the receiver position. Injuries have muddied the waters and made it difficult to predict exactly how Week 1 is going to look. However, it seems safe to say that Malik Heath and Mecole Hardman appear to be contending for the final spot. The final game of the preseason didn't present a clear answer, with Hardman and Heath both catching a ball for a combined 13 yards.

Neither player exactly made a statement in the finale. However, it does continue to make the most sense to move on with Hardman in the final spot and part ways with Heath. It isn't a question of production as much as it is the experience and leadership the veteran might offer. Hardman has caught the game-winner in a Super Bowl and spent a lot of time in tight playoff games.

Having this presence in a young receiver group could have more value than Heath brings as a blocker. Neither player is going to be a primary weapon or help Jordan Love consistently. However, Hardman has had a number of clutch moments throughout his career and is a clear asset on the roster.

The Packers' Most Entertaining Roster Battle Finally Comes to an End

It also must be factored in that Green Bay just signed the receiver as a possible answer in the 2025 offseason. While this shouldn't always play a role, the front office has more reason to want to keep the veteran as one of the prizes of the offseason. Cutting Hardman before the receiver ever plays a meaningful snap for the franchise isn't the best of looks for the Packers' front office.

Furthering this, Hardman brings more value in the kick return game and can back up both the receiver position and special teams. With the current mounting injury concerns heading into the regular season, this cannot be easily overlooked. All adding up to a clear answer that Hardman should earn the final place on the depth chart at the receiver position.

With that said, it very much remains a possibility that the Packers could bring Heath back with the current injury concerns. Green Bay's depth chart is clear; what is far less obvious is who is going to be fully healthy and ready for Week 1. Something the team might factor in when deciding the future of both players.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: