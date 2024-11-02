Packers Receive Terrific Injury News Ahead of Week 9 Clash vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers have won four games in a row and sit with a 6-2 record. They have a pivotal NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.
Both teams have six wins and are fighting to take control of the division. The Packers had multiple players miss practice this week, putting their gameday status in doubt. They already ruled out Evan Williams while having Jaire Alexander and Josh Jacobs listed as questionable.
While their playing status hangs in the balance, the Packers got great news about Jordan Love on Saturday.
Packers News: Jordan Love Is Starting on Sunday
Per Tom Pelissero, Love is expected to start against the Lions after he was listed as questionable with a groin injury.
The Utah State product was limited in both Thursday and Friday's practice, which pointed the arrow up toward playing. Love left last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half after he was hit in the back by Travon Walker.
An MRI revealed that Love only suffered a strained groin and avoided any major injury. The Packers can give their best shot with Love at the helm. This season, he's thrown for 1,547 passing yards while being tied for third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (15).
Green Bay's offense will likely have put up numbers, as the Lions have one of the best offenses in the league. Detroit is fifth in the NFL in total offense (385.1), 10th in passing offense (228.4), sixth in rushing offense (156.7), and first in points per game (33.4).
This matchup is one of the best on the Week 9 slate and the Packers will have their franchise signal-caller under center.
