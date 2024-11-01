Packers Receive Disastrous Week 9 Injury Report Ahead of Crucial Lions Clash
The Green Bay Packers head into Week 9 on a four-game win streak. They have kicked things into gear and have found different ways to win.
On Sunday, the Packers have a big-time NFC North battle against the Detroit Lions. The winner of this game has a chance to take control of first place. While the stakes for a division game are always high, Green Bay had a terrible injury report on Friday.
Green Bay News: Three Starters Are Missing From Friday’s Practice
Senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz reported that Jaire Alexander (groin), Evan Williams (hamstring), and Josh Myers (wrist) all missed Friday's practice.
None of these players have practiced once this week, putting their status for Sunday's game in serious doubt. If Myers can't go against the Lions, the Packers will be able to mask his absence. But it would be more difficult for Alexander and Williams.
Both players have been terrific for the Packers in 2024. Alexander has a 74.9 overall grade per PFF while having a 79.9 passer rating allowed. He's also tallied 16 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. As for Williams, he owns an 87.4 overall grade, 28 total tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.
These are two consistent contributors in the secondary who have played big roles for the Packers. This is the type of game where they would be needed, as the Lions have a potent offense. Detroit is fifth in the NFL in total offense (385.1), 10th in passing offense (228.4), and sixth in rushing offense (156.7). They are also leading the NFL in points per game (33.4).
Green Bay would love to have these guys in the fold, but it appears that the Packers will be without these players in Week 9.
