Packers Receive Positive Injury Update from Stud Who Left Practice Early

The Green Bay Packers had a solid season with an 11-6 record in 2024, but it could have been better if it weren’t for several injuries. Jordan Love injured his knee in a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson, and Luke Musgrave all suffered significant injuries as Green Bay was disposed of in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Early in camp, health has already been a storyline, and there’s no place more significant than the Packers’ backfield. While Mar’Shawn Lloyd is expected to miss time with an adductor injury, Green Bay got good news on another running back who should be OK after leaving Friday’s practice early.

Packers RB Emanuel Wilson OK After Injury Scare at Training Camp

According to SI’s Bill Huber, Packers running back Emanuel Wilson left Friday’s practice after “tweaking his knee.” While Wilson will miss some time, Huber was told by a source that there was no damage and he “shouldn’t be out long” as the Packers continue camp.

Emanuel Wilson "tweaked" his knee at practice today. No damage and shouldn't be out long, according to a source. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 2, 2025

Packers camp had its first significant injury when Lloyd was injured earlier this week. While Green Bay feared the worst, Lloyd avoided the worst-case scenario and shouldn’t miss significant time. But while Lloyd should return at some point during training camp, it opened the door for Wilson to shine.

Wilson is a third-year back who saw extended time during his sophomore season, running for 502 yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries. The former UDFA is currently projected as the backup to Josh Jacobs coming into camp, but Friday’s injury could throw a wrench into his bid for that spot on the depth chart.

The Packers have plenty of talent to survive Wilson’s injury with Chris Brooks, Amar Johnson, Jalen White, and Israel Abanikanda on the roster. But with two backs on the shelf, they’ll be hoping to get both of them back soon to avoid the injury problems that plagued last season’s campaign.

