5 Former Packers Regretting Leaving Green Bay at Season Halfway Point
While the Green Bay Packers look ready to hit another gear after their 6-2 start to the season, several former Packers are regretting their decision to leave Green Bay at the season's halfway point.
Let's check in on five players who are green with envy about what is happening with the Packers this season (pun intended).
De'Vondre Campbell
The Packers and De’Vondre Campbell parted ways in the offseason, with an unceremonious breakup that played out partially in public.
Campbell expressed frustration with how he was used in Green Bay, feeling that the Packers’ scheme didn’t set him up to succeed. Meanwhile, the Packers were disappointed with the drop-off in Campbell’s performance since his 2021 All-Pro season, questioning whether he was worth the investment.
After leaving Green Bay, Campbell signed with the San Francisco 49ers, a team that appeared poised to make a serious playoff push. But instead of a resurgence, Campbell’s play has regressed, looking more like his pre-2021 self than the game-changing linebacker Green Bay briefly enjoyed.
In just eight games, he’s already missed eight tackles, edging dangerously close to his career-high of 11. He’s been a step behind in tracking ball-carriers and appears to have lost the aggression that once defined his play. Campbell’s Pro Football Focus grade reflects his struggles—it’s the lowest it’s been since his days with the Arizona Cardinals.
Meanwhile, the Packers have hit their stride, sitting at 6-2 and looking like a team ready to make a playoff run.
As Green Bay’s young core continues to develop, the decision to move on from Campbell seems more justified with each game. For Campbell, the transition to San Francisco has been far from the fresh start he likely envisioned, and as his team stumbles to a 4-4 record, he may be wishing he hadn’t pushed so hard to leave Green Bay.