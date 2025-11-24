Packers' Reasons to Split from Romeo Doubs Are Piling Up Now

To start the regular season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs was playing like a bona fide WR1 as he became one of Jordan Love’s go-to targets. Between Weeks 1-8, Doubs racked up 34 receptions (52 targets) for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He was also averaging 6.5 targets per game.

It was quite a start from the young receiver, who made Packers fans start to wonder if the team should also give him an extension, as they did with Christian Watson in September. Speaking of Watson, he made his 2025 debut during this stretch in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former North Dakota State wide receiver did not skip a beat as he had four receptions (four targets) for 85 yards. At this point, Packers fans were excited to see what this WR core could do now with Doubs playing at his best and Watson back in the fold.

However, Doubs has noticeably taken a step back over the last few weeks, while Watson has quickly emerged as a go-to option for Love. This now has fans wondering if Green Bay is better off without Doubs going forward.

Romeo Doubs Is Quietly Inching Closer to Packers Exit This Offseason

Over the last three contests, Doubs has only averaged five 2.3 receptions (5.0 targets) for 27 yards per game, which is a stark contrast from his blistering start to the season.

Meanwhile, Watson has racked up 3.7 receptions (5.3 targets) for 46.7 yards per game. This doesn’t include his Week 9 performance against the Carolina Panthers, where Watson had two receptions (four targets) for 58 yards.

Doubs played well in that game too, with seven receptions (10 targets) for 91 yards, but things have quickly gone downhill.

In Sunday’s 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Mark Oldacres of the Packers Wire pointed out that Watson had his most receptions (5) since Week 13 of the 2023 season against Kansas City and targets (7) since Week 9 of the 2024 season against Detroit.

Meanwhile, Doubs only had three targets in the Week 12 win. The last time Doubs had fewer than three targets in a game was in the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns – two receptions (two targets) for 25 yards. And in that game, he played 10 more offensive snaps (58) than he did on Sunday (48).

Zack Kruse of Packers Wire also noted that Watson has become the go-to option on third down for Love. The Packers needed someone to step up without Tucker Kraft, who had nine recs (13 targets) for 174 yards and 2 TDs on third downs this season.

In only five games, Watson has almost surpassed (eight receptions/11 targets for 157 yards and a TD) Doubs’ production on third down (nine receptions/18 targets for 126 yards and a TD in 11 games).

And this is without Jayden Reed and rookie Matthew Golden struggling, who will both hopefully have roles within the Packers’ offense, which will only make things more difficult for Doubs.

As the Packers head into the final stretch of the regular season, Doubs will have a chance to get back on track and show fans that he’s integral to this passing game.

If he rises to the occasion and looks like the guy we saw between Weeks 1-9, that would be great for Green Bay. However, if he resembles the player we saw on Sunday or in Week 11 against New York, dropping passes, Doubs will most certainly solidify his exit at the end of this season.

