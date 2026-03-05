Packers Have Reason to Worry About Bears After DJ Moore Trade

The NFL offseason is picking up, and the Green Bay Packers just watched their bitter rival trade away their No. 1 receiver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are sending DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Bears gave the Bills a 5th-rounder in addition to Moore and received a 2nd-round pick back.

This is a trade that removes a talented receiver from the Bears' arsenal, but it should also have the Packers worried. Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune was a guest on 104.3 The Score Chicago on March 4 and hinted that the Bears had a plan if they were to move off Moore.

Biggs said, "(Potentially) dealing DJ Moore is not addition by subtraction. There's a plan, and it's the $16.5 million in cap space that they're going to create if they trade him is earmarked for Player A or Players A and B. You'll be able to connect it and see it."

And considering star pass-rushers have been linked to Chicago, this move could allow things to get one step closer.

Packers Should Be Worried After Bears Traded Away DJ Moore

The Bears moving off their top WR shows they're willing to make sacrifices to improve other areas of the roster, and the defense is the most obvious spot for improvement.

That would eliminate a potential weakness for the Packers to exploit in future matchups, making it even tougher for Green Bay to suppress Chicago's ascension to Super Bowl contenders.

Maxx Crosby is the biggest name on the trade market for pass-rushers. In seven seasons, Crosby has compiled 133 TFLs, 164 QB hits, and 69.5 sacks, creating nightmares for opposing QBs who have crossed paths with him. That means the Las Vegas Raiders will ask a hefty sum to give him up, but Chicago landing a second-rounder for Moore just boosts their possible trade package.

Even if they don't deal for Crosby, they could go after Trey Hendrickson on the free agent market. He's another Pro Bowler defender who has shown that he can generate pressure at a high rate. In nine seasons, Hendrickson has 163 QB hits, 74 TFLs, and 81 sacks.

The fact the Moore trade gives the Bears even better ammo to acquire a star player, and also frees up cap space, makes this a threatening situation to the Packers. Green Bay's offensive line already had its ups and downs during the 2025 campaign. Now they may be faced with taking on Montez Sweat paired with either Crosby or Hendrickson for years to come.

It doesn't help that known veterans like Elgton Jenkins, Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan are likely to be departing Matt LaFleur's O-line this offseason. That'd leave Green Bay with less proven talents like Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton and possibly Jacob Monk stepping into starter or simply larger roles while Chicago sets its sights on creating a game-wrecking defensive line.

The impact of the Packers' regression up front was on full display this past year, and that should give Brian Gutekunst motivation to figure things out. This Bears trade is even more of a kick Green Bay needed to get the O-line back to its once-great status. Any cutting corners could end up dooming the Green and Gold against Chicago in 2026.

