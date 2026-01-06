Packers Subtly Hinting at Raheem Morris Possibility if Hafley Leaves

The Green Bay Packers have their attention set on Saturday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears. But like any season, the Wild Card matchup will be a prelude to a series of important decisions to be made this offseason.

One of the biggest storylines is what will happen with the Packers’ coaching staff. Matt LaFleur appears to be safe after a midseason lull and a late-season drop off following Micah Parsons’s torn ACL. Yet, Green Bay has also been bracing for the departure of Jeff Hafley, as he’s considered to be one of the most attractive head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle.

With Hafley’s departure looking more likely with each firing, the Packers need to have a backup plan for 2026. While there are several names that could be in the mix for the job, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris appears to be a potential contender for the job after Matt LaFleur’s comments to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve talked to Raheem,” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn when talking about Morris’s dismissal from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. “Certainly, never want to see that period, but especially for one of your closest friends. I thought he did a really nice job with that push at the end of the season.”

The fact LaFleur was so quick to make contact with Morris (even on a friendly basis), highlighted his connection with the ex-Falcons head coach, and complimented the job Morris did in Atlanta, makes it abundantly clear this is someone who could come to Green Bay if the future necessitates it.

Matt LaFleur’s Comments Suggest Raheem Morris Is His No. 1 DC Choice If Jeff Hafley Leaves

Hafley is still with the Packers entering the playoffs, but it’s not certain how long it will last. Hafley is being considered for the New York Giants’ job due to his ties to the area but he could also land with the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns or Atlanta Falcons as teams that have head coaching openings after “Black Monday.”

While NFL rules prohibit Hafley from interviewing from jobs until next week as the Packers are participating in the Wild Card round, the odds of his departure are high. This should have LaFleur thinking ahead and likely tabbing Morris as his top choice as Hafley’s replacement.

Both LaFleur and Morris worked together on Mike Shanahan’s staff with the Washington Commanders. LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach from 2010-13 and Morris was the defensive backs coach from 2012-14. They were on the same staff again when LaFleur was the QBs coach and Morris rotated roles from 2015 to 2016. Both also served separate stints on Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams.

While Morris had a 37-56 record in six seasons as a head coach, he’s been more highly regarded as a defensive coordinator creating a market for his services that could intensify in the coming weeks. Though there's other spots opening, like in Washington and possibly Minnesota, the Packers stand out as the most attractive option for Morris if Hafley leaves.

WIth the chance to work with an old colleague and a defense that has Micah Parsons at his disposal, Morris would be foolish not to consider joining LaFleur’s staff. It’s a possibility that could play out as Hafley interviews for head coaching gigs and could bring Morris to the Packers as a potential replacement.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: