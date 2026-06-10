Packers quietly need more from Jordan Love than ever

Whether by design or simply due to offseason losses, the Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason has clearly heightened the level of responsibility for Jordan Love. The veteran quarterback is coming off a strong season, with the lone playoff loss being difficult to blame on the signal caller due to the elite numbers that Love offered in the loss. Perhaps this bolstered the confidence of the Packers and set up offseason changes that left Love facing a far heavier level of responsibility heading into next season.

Love's reliable targets have been quickly thinned with both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks being moved on from in the offseason without notable replacement options. This is despite Christian Watson having a concerning injury history and star tight end Tucker Kraft working his way back from a torn ACL.

Green Bay's lack of urgency to add target depth or bring in a proven star shows a high level of belief in Love and turns up the pressure on the quarterback. It is a fair expectation when you consider Love's contract and the recent run of solid production, pointing to the fact that the Packers have incredible stability at the position.

Still, it will be interesting to watch how Love responds to this level of responsibility with the least amount of proven receiver depth he has been offered in his career. It should also be noted that the offensive line has been shuffled with veterans lost in free agency.

Packers Signaling High Level of Belief in Jordan Love with Quiet 2026 Offseason

Josh Jacobs is facing a bit of uncertainty as well due to a legal situation that has the playmaker's status very much in question moving forward. If Jacobs were to miss time or Green Bay opted to turn the page from the running back, it would be an unfair level of pressure on Love, considering the number of changes already made.

However, for the moment, what the Packers are asking of Love is to take the next step when it comes to star quarterback expectations and carry the offense with less talent. It isn't an ideal ask, but one that was inevitable with Green Bay not being able to realistically pay all of its pass catchers and maintain both sides of the ball.

Love has an opportunity to put together a season that takes credit away from LaFleur and Green Bay pass catchers and cements the quarterback in the conversation among the league's elite. An opportunity that will be an uphill battle, but is within Love's grasp, with the quarterback having all the needed tools to get the job done.