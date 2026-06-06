Packers can only use Caleb Williams hype as motivation

It has been impossible for the Green Bay Packers not to pay attention to the ongoing buildup around Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. There is no denying the talent of the quarterback or the attention the franchise is garnering for finally managing to find a franchise answer after years of making poor decisions. The latest headline has been Williams making the Madden cover for the 2026 season and consistently starting to appear in the debate of top-five quarterback talents.

For the Packers, it is a reminder of Chicago's frustrating NFC North victory in the 2025 season and the road that lies ahead. Green Bay can take a bit of solace in the fact that the continually heightening expectations are on the shoulders of a rival and not a team that has dominated Chicago at a historic level for much of the last decade.

A lot of credit for this is due to current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who went 24-5 against Chicago in his historic career. This is a level of domination that has left the Packers rival as a consistent afterthought and left Green Bay annoyed by the hype continuing to grow around Chicago and Williams.

Packers Can Only Use Caleb Williams Hype as 2026 Advantage

It is important to note that Williams is incredibly talented and does appear to be the first viable franchise quarterback the team has managed to find over the last decade. Considering how long the Bears have been searching for this answer, perhaps it isn't surprising one has finally hit. Still, this shouldn't alarm Green Bay, understanding that all of this pressure could work to their advantage heading into the 2026 season.

Williams is the one being expected to play at an elite level, and it is Chicago carrying the expectations of being the NFC North champs. For the first time in quite a while, the Packers can embrace an underdog role and utilize the offseason hype as motivation to get a level of revenge against the Bears for the 2025 season.

Already, there was every reason for this outlook as Green Bay collapsed in a playoff matchup against the Bears in a game it appeared they were in the driver's seat. This was a difficult loss to absorb and made worse by the never-ending hype around Williams and a young Chicago roster. Fans can only hope that Green Bay is paying attention to this and utilizing this, and that a young Bears quarterback and roster isn't able to live up to the hype.