Packers quietly have underrated quarterback battle emerging

The top of the Green Bay Packers depth chart at the quarterback position remains unmovable with Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor cemented into their roles. Where things grow a bit more interesting at the position is considering who will serve as Green Bay's emergency quarterback. After the franchise jettisoned Desmond Ridder, there are two options remaining in Kyle McCord and undrafted free agent signing Kyron Drones. It is shaping up to be an entertaining battle that will have fans paying attention throughout the summer and into the preseason.

What makes Drones so interesting is his ability to utilize his physicality as a runner while still being surprisingly quick. Having Drones rostered as a potential wildcat or short yardage option could be an interesting wrinkle for Green Bay's offense. We've seen this same path utilized with current Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis. New backup Tyrod Taylor doesn't offer this same upside and could give Drones a slight advantage when it comes to fighting for the final spot at the position.

McCord is far less exciting, but a safe bet that is going to be as reliable an option as you're going to find in the third quarterback role. The advantage for McCord is offering viable experience as well as a known ceiling, offering the position a clear level of stability moving forward.

Packers Have Clear Battle Emerging for Final Quarterback Roster Spot

With so few obvious roster spots up for grabs heading closer to training camp, this has a chance to be the most entertaining battle. Considering how Green Bay's coaching staff typically manages the preseason, fans should get to watch plenty of both quarterbacks ahead of a decision. One that will be far more important than in recent seasons, when you consider the injury-prone option the Packers are putting as Love's primary backup.

Taylor brings a clear level of productivity and a lot of experience that Green Bay can greatly benefit from. This is especially helpful for Love; however, it doesn't take away the fact that the veteran is 36 and has a consistent injury history that suggests the third position could be incredibly important if Love was forced to miss any notable time in the 2026 season.

All of this adds up to an entertaining quarterback battle that will be a surprising source of summer entertainment and could give the Packers a potential development project in Drones. No question, it is a fight that will be worth keeping a close eye on as Green Bay continues to move closer to the 2026 season.