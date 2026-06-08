Packers hopes of landing Alvin Kamara take frustrating hit

As the Green Bay Packers continue to wait for further clarity around the concerning situation involving Josh Jacobs, there appeared to be one obvious answer. Trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made a great deal of sense after the franchise opted to hand Travis Etienne a four-year deal worth $52 million. It seemed that Kamara was on his way out the door, but a trade is yet to materialize, and hopes of a possible Green Bay landing spot took another hit this past week.

Kamara made a surprise appearance at OTAs and made an interesting comment that spoke to his uncertainty moving forward. CBS Sports' Doug Mouton reported on Kamar's presser, noting that the playmaker made it clear he had no beef with Etienne or head coach Kellen Moore. It was telling that Kamar showed up and, despite being unclear about his future, appears to be open to the possibility of staying with the Saints for another season.

From Green Bay's perspective, this is a clear hit to potential trade hopes as Kamara not only showed up but wasn't clear on his future. It makes sense for New Orleans to consider having a dynamic backfield duo in a division that has consistently been the most winnable over the last half-decade due to incredibly poor competition.

Packers Perfect Trade Target Appear Open to Staying in New Orleans for 2026 Season

It is important to note here that Kamara does dance around his future and isn't taking a hard stance. However, the back has previously made his intentions to stay in New Orleans clear, and showing up for OTAs sends a clear message. One that suggests the star remains bought in despite the obvious competition that the new back presents and the fewer carries that the star is likely to get because of this addition.

With all of this in mind, the Packers are more likely to wait for clarity around Jacobs and less inclined to chase a deal that could be costly. If New Orleans is open to keeping Kamara trade talks are far more likely to be out of Green Bay's comfort zone and an emergency option, the franchise shouldn't push until they are positive the page must be turned on Jacobs.

As frustrating as this might be, it is the reality of an unexpected situation with the position appearing to have a high level of stability days ago. Kamara is a piece the Packers should continue to monitor, hoping that perhaps things take a turn and present an opportunity to add a talented playermaker for a bargain.