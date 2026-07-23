Packers quietly facing biggest offensive questions in years

The Green Bay Packers are heading into training camp and the preseason with an understandable level of optimism and high expectations. However, this is balanced out by the fact that the franchise is facing the highest level of questions they have since Jordan Love has taken over as the starting quarterback. There has been a major offensive line shuffle that left clear protection questions that will need to be answered early in the year.

Additionally, there is a lack of clarity around the future of Josh Jacobs and whether or not the back could be suspended or cut due to an ongoing legal situation. Green Bay hasn't added to the position despite these questions and Emanuel Wilson leaving in free agency, joining the Seattle Seahawks to give the franchise an obvious level of unknown when it comes to the current backfield.

This brings us to the receiver position, where the starting group has been shaken up, with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed expected to be the starting trio and featured weapons alongside star tight end Tucker Kraft. With that said, there are questions for each one of these players starting training camp and heading into the regular season.

Packers Have Overwhelming Number of Offensive Questions Heading Into 2026 Season

It is important to note that all of these questions could have positive answers, with there being good reason for a great deal of trust in both Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love. However, it would be unrealistic not to note the clear number of questions facing the franchise as we head closer to the regular season. Green Bay is a clear playoff contender, but one that is either going to need to make meaningful additions or have a handful of clear question marks fall their way.

Offensively, the team is going to be a bit of a mystery until we see meaningful reps in the regular season that prove the franchise is capable of withstanding the offseason losses. LaFleur has previously been incredibly impressive when it comes to managing change, pointing to the fact that expectations should remain high.

For Green Bay, it is simply a matter of being prepared to answer any of these questions if they don't go as expected. You have the needed cap space and pieces to quickly pivot and make the needed improvements. All of this adds up to Packer fans having more reason than normal to be locked in to training camp and the preseason searching for answers.