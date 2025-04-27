Packers Quickly Turn Attention to Trading Veteran Right After Draft

The Green Bay Packers have new clarity on their 2025 roster following the conclusion of the draft. Between picks they made, signings of rookies who didn't hear their name called, and tryout invites being extended, the Packers have a strong class of fresh talent joining the fold.

While some of these additions are to fill holes, many were made due to veterans who either need a push or simply won't be around much longer. Considering there's over five months until the regular season starts, that leaves plenty of time for shakeups involving some of Green Bay's more experienced players.

As it turns out, there's one vet in particular who's still on the chopping block after the draft.

No change of plans with CB Jaire Alexander, per @TomSilverstein. Packers still trying to trade him, no plan to bring him back for 2025.https://t.co/nU9Ud896bu — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 27, 2025

According to Mike Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have not changed their minds on trading cornerback Jaire Alexander. Despite Green Bay only adding a seventh-round CB (Micah Robinson), "there is no plan" for the highly paid veteran to return for the 2025 campaign.

"A source familiar with the dealings between the Packers and Alexander said the Packers still were in the market to trade him and were waiting to see if a team might have interest after the draft. There is no plan for the Packers to bring Alexander back after deciding in February they were moving on and then shopping him to teams."

This news might come as a surprise. After all, the Packers passed on the big names from this talented cornerback class and spent just a seventh-round selection on the position, which made some optimistic the former captain could stick around for another year.

However, any good organization is going to stick to its guns when it's already made a big decision like this. Any departure or signing should be given a second thought, sure, but being too focused on what could go wrong or settling for the more comfortable choice can prevent the growth every franchise needs.

Sending Alexander packing, either via trade or eventual release, sends a message to every player about carrying their weight and being available when it matters. It also allows more recent arrivals to step up and fill the void left behind by a long-tenured veteran.

There are still several teams around the league who have pressing CB needs after missing out in the draft and free agency, so all hope on the trade front is not lost yet.

