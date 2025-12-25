Packers' QB Luck Takes Major Turn Before Crucial Ravens Showdown

The Green Bay Packers' most likely path to the Super Bowl will come via a Wild Card spot, as they would need to win out and receive help from the Chicago Bears to lay claim to an NFC North division title.

To clinch a wild card spot in the NFC, all the Packers must do is win one of their final two games, and Saturday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens may have just turned in Green Bay's favor after Thursday's injury report. Not only has the Packers' QB situation entering Week 17 become clearer, but the obstacles facing the Ravens are now much more apparent.

Packers' QB Situation Improves While Concerns with Lamar Jackson Rise

The Packers came out of Week 16 with injuries to their top two signal-callers in Jordan Love and Malik Willis. Love left the game with a left shoulder injury and a concussion, while Willis performed admirably after his number was called. Unfortunately, on the game's final play of regulation, Willis suffered a right shoulder injury that left both players on the injury report entering Week 17.

Fast forward to Thursday, and both Love and Willis were upgraded to questionable after the pair were limited participants in practice, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. With the two trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday night's showdown at Lambeau Field, Green Bay fans have to feel more confident about their team's quarterback situation.

On the other side of the spectrum, Baltimore is looking less likely to have All-Pro QB Lamar Jackson available to play after he was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday, per Schefter. Should Jackson not be able to go on Saturday night, the Ravens will turn to veteran Tyler Huntley, who, while a serviceable option under center in his own right, is nowhere near the threat that Jackson can be when he's firing on all cylinders.

Given the way Baltimore has underperformed throughout the 2025 campaign, coupled with their postseason lives hanging by a thread, not having Jackson in uniform and available to play could be the final blow to whatever confidence this team has left in its ability to salvage a season that has not come close to meeting expectations.

A win against the Ravens could help build the type of momentum that this Packers team desperately needs if they want to make a push at an NFC championship and the Super Bowl berth that comes with it. The only way for that to happen is for Love to be the man calling the shots in the huddle.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: