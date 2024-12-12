Packers Pushed to Sign Veteran Playmaker for Boost Before Playoffs
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite the disappointing Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Packers are 9-4 for the season and are well on their way to another postseason berth. They have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league on both ends of the field. The Packers may be third in the NFC North but they will be a force to be reckoned with come the playoffs.
That doesn't mean, however, that Green Bay's roster is perfect. There are certain positions that could use more depth, including the cornerback. In fact, Bleacher Report identified the secondary as the Packers' biggest weakness heading into Week 15. In their latest article, they suggested that the Packers consider signing another cornerback to add to their depth.
The player they had in mind was former Cardinals and Vikings star Patrick Peterson.
"Jaire Alexander has barely played since Week 8, including missing this week's game, and Corey Ballentine was out as well, which impacts the defense's depth at cornerback. It couldn't hurt to at least bring in Peterson for a workout and see what he has left in the tank, especially with the playoffs coming up."- Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department
After signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, Peterson was released before the 2024 campaign. The three-time All-Pro cornerback has been without a team since then.
At age 34, Peterson is obviously not the player he once was. However, he was still performing at a solid level in the last couple of years. He played every single game in the last two seasons and recorded seven interceptions. He has allowed a 59.4% completion rate and a 91.5 passer rating when targeted in 2023, good for a 60.5 defensive grade on PFF.
Peterson likely can't play too many defensive snaps at this stage of his career. Considering how disappointing Eric Stokes has been and the frustrating injuries to Jaire Alexander, the Packers could do worse than bringing Peterson into the mix. A competent veteran with postseason experience could do wonders for this young and inexperienced Packers team.