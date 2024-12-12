5 Most Surprising Packers at Quarter Pole of 2024 NFL Season
It's hard to imagine, but there are only four games remaining for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL season. Time flies when you're having fun.
Record-wise, the Packers are one of the most improved teams in the NFL from a season ago. They've already matched their win total from 2023 and should blow past it in the season's final month.
A lot of that is due to these five players, the most positively surprising players on the Packers, entering the quarter pole.
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft didn’t begin the season as the Packers’ starting tight end—that role belonged to Luke Musgrave. However, when Musgrave went down with an injury, Kraft seized the opportunity to prove himself, and he hasn’t looked back.
Kraft brings a well-rounded skill set to the position, combining physicality, toughness, and a surprising level of polish for a young player. While there’s still room for improvement, especially in his blocking, Kraft has shown a willingness to embrace the grittier aspects of playing tight end. Whether it’s sealing the edge on a running play or staying in to block on passing downs, he isn’t afraid to do the dirty work.
As a receiver, Kraft is already ahead of the curve. He’s a smooth route runner with the athleticism to create separation, and his reliability stands out. Out of 49 targets this season, he’s only registered two drops—a sign of his steady hands and focus.
Where Kraft truly shines, though, is after the catch. His combination of toughness and balance makes him difficult to bring down in the open field. This ability to gain extra yards has been instrumental in his production, as he’s hauled in 39 catches for 521 yards and seven touchdowns this season.