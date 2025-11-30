Packers Should Pump the Brakes on Anthony Belton Hype After 1st Career RG Start

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line has been a game of musical chairs this season, but the team believed they thought they found an answer by moving rookie offensive lineman Anthony Belton to guard.

Belton was solid in his first action at the position in a Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings, wrestling the job away from Jordan Morgan and perhaps establishing a future at the position. But things turned sour in his Week 13 performance against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Pro Football Focus, Belton allowed six pressures on 35 pass-blocking snaps against the Lions. Belton also had a false start that was negated after head coach Matt LaFleur was granted a timeout in the first half, which may have caused Green Bay to kick a field goal instead of getting a two-yard touchdown pass to wideout Romeo Doubs to take a 17-7 lead just before the two-minute warning.

The gaffes didn’t hurt the Packers in their 31-24 win. But it is a reminder of what Belton currently is as the Packers head down the stretch.

Anthony Belton Could Make or Break Packers' Playoff Push

A second-round pick out of North Carolina State, Belton has been a mixed bag in his rookie year. While he’s cut down on the penalties that plagued him during the preseason, he still has some holes to iron out in his game with a 41.1 overall grade on the season, according to PFF. His grades of 37.4 and 46.6 as a run blocker and pass protector, respectively, aren't anything to write home about either.

To the Packers’ credit, they’ve been flexible to allow Belton to make an impact. Offensive line coach Luke Butkus revealed that they were cross-training Belton at guard before the win over the Vikings, and LaFleur complimented his work at the position, noting that he has “the physicality and strength” the team wants at right guard, according to Zach Jacobson of 247 Sports.

At 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, Belton has the size to be a star at the position. His work in the running game could also spring a ground attack that ranks 15th at 117.2 yards per game and 23rd at 4.0 yards per carry entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET games and force Morgan to return to his natural position of left tackle. But Belton's ups and downs could be critical for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

For this, you have to consider who the Packers are competing against in the NFC playoff race. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best defensive fronts in the league with Kobie Turner and Poona Ford in the middle of the defensive line. The Philadelphia Eagles have Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to worry about. The Seattle Seahawks have a duo of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II in the middle, putting the interior of the offensive line in the spotlight for the playoff push.

While none of these teams are on Green Bay’s schedule, they could very well see the Packers in a playoff matchup. There won't be any margin for error if that happens. If Belton is to continue at right guard, he needs to limit his mistakes, putting a lot of pressure on the rookie's shoulders ahead of the campaign's final stretch.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: