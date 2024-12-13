Packers Fans' Frustrations With Unreliable Starter Grow After Latest Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
There has been a lot of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers' secondary this season. Eric Stokes failed to take the next step the organization has been hoping for, and Jaire Alexander is having another injury-riddled season after only playing in seven games last year. The latest on Alexander adds fuel to the frustration regarding the talented cornerback.
Earlier in the week, Alexander returned from his PCL injury and was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. He looked like he was well on his way to making his return after a three-week absence. However, it was reported that he didn't participate in Friday's practice.
After the practice, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Alexander's status. Per Packers insider Wes Hodkiewicz, the coaching staff ruled the Pro Bowl cornerback out for the Seahawks clash on Sunday. LaFleur added that he didn't think Alexander was ready to play based on his performance in practice.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Officially Out in Week 15
This is a disappointing development for the Packers. Alexander first injured his knee in the final moments of the Week 8 victory over the Jaguars. Since then, the 27-year-old tried to come back against the Chicago Bears on November 17 but could only play ten snaps. He exited the game early and hasn't been available until this week.
Alexander is potentially on his way to missing more games than he played for a second straight season. Since his four-year, $84 million contract extension in the 2022 offseason, Alexander hasn't exactly been what the Packers have been looking for. His performance on the field aside, concerns about his availability are proving to be too much.
The Packers can get out of the final year of Alexander's contract at the end of the season. On social media, Packers fans have seemingly already made up their minds about his future with the team. It will be difficult for the former first-round pick to repair his relationship with the fans if he can't find a way to get on the field soon.