Packers Provide Another Frustrating Jaire Alexander Injury Update
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth with a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. They are preparing for their Sunday showdown against the Minnesota Vikings which could have huge implications for both the NFC North and the playoff seeding.
Unfortunately, the Packers are out of contention for the division title after getting swept by the Detroit Lions in the season series. Green Bay will use the last two weeks of the regular season to ensure they get an optimal first-round matchup and get healthy for the playoffs.
In recent weeks, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team has been Jaire Alexander's status. The talented cornerback has been unavailable since he left the Bears game in Week 11 after ten snaps. He has been practicing for the past two weeks but hasn't returned to the field, raising questions about whether there is something else going on.
Head coach Matt LaFleur's latest remarks didn't clear the air. Packers insider Rob Demovsky reported that when asked whether Alexander has a better chance to play this week, LaFleur said "Probably not," adding that he was limited in practice.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander May Miss Week 17
Alexander's last two seasons have been frustrating. After his career year in 2022, the star cornerback has missed more games than he's played. The Vikings clash will be his 19th missed game in the last two seasons.
The Pro Bowl defender suffered a knee injury against the Jaguars on October 27. He returned three weeks later in Week 11 but only lasted ten snaps. He has been unavailable since then but never landed on injured reserve.
The fact that Alexander wasn't placed on the IR proves that there is something about the injury that the Packers don't have a handle on. Whether he suffered a setback or there is another reason for his unavailability, Alexander is needed for the postseason run. Let's hope these absences don't extend past the regular season.