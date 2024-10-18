Packers Proposed as Trade Option for Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Amid Struggles
The Green Bay Packers are sitting at 4-2 on the season. They have dealt with some adversity early in the year but they have responded well.
The offense is an explosive unit with a variety of playmakers. Defensively, they are creating turnovers at a high rate, which is a great trait to have. Although they have these positive things about the team, no squad is perfect.
A problem on the Packers' defense is their pass rush. They currently have 16 sacks on the season but they are 20th in the NFL in pressure rate. As the season continues to progress, the more important a pass rush will be.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan released an article discussing one move that each contender should make before the trade deadline. The Packers were included on the list. Sullivan suggests that they trade for Cleveland's defensive end Za'darius Smith.
The Browns are 1-5 and could be sellers at the deadline. They just shipped out Amari Cooper and Smith could be next. First off, Smith played in Green Bay from 2019-2021, so he has familiarity with the organization.
Secondly, Smith wins with power and owns a nice range of pass-rush moves to generate pressure. In 2024, he has 16 total tackles and three sacks. In his career, the Kentucky product has compiled 314 total tackles, 78 TFLs, and 63 sacks. He would give the Packers another difference-maker upfront and would likely cost a Day three draft pick.
With the Packers looking to be Super Bowl contenders, it would make a ton of sense to bring back three-time Pro Bowler to Green Bay.
