Packers President makes telling comments about Matt LaFleur's future

The Green Bay Packers started last season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Injuries got in the way, but even with a decimated roster, they were just minutes away from taking down the Chicago Bears in the playoffs.

Once again, Matt LaFleur's clock management and game-day decision-making hurt the team when it mattered most, prompting mountains of criticism on social media. The team read the room, stayed quiet for a while, and only quietly gave him a contract extension once the dust had settled.

That was a major sign of support from the front office, and one that drew mixed reviews among the fans. Even so, regardless of how they might feel, President Ed Policy has his back, and judging by his latest statement, it might take a lot for him to change his mind:

“We had 10 head coach openings throughout the league this past offseason, and that caused a tremendous amount of chaos in a lot of organizations,” Policy said in his first address to Packers shareholders ahead of the 2026 campaign. “I believe that players, especially quarterbacks and championship-caliber teams, develop best in an environment of continuity, not chaos.”

Matt LaFleur is a great coach, but is he a Packers coach?

LaFleur has amassed a 76-40-1 (.654) record in his seven seasons with the team. That's not half bad for a first-timer, more so for one who had to go from a Hall of Fame quarterback to his successor (who turned out to be good, but still).

That said, he's just 3-6 in the playoffs. He's 26-29 against teams over .500, 6-0 against .500 teams, and 47-17 against losing teams. So, as good as he is, his coaching record is clearly inflated by picking up lesser opposition.

The Packers are one of the most historic franchises in professional sports, and being good isn't enough. LaFleur is dangerously approaching Mike McCarthy territory, and he desperately needs some statement wins to win over the fan base again.

No one can argue that he would be an elite offensive coordinator hire for any team. Perhaps he'd even be a great head coach for a team with different aspirations, but this is the Green Bay Packers. Winning double-digit games in the regular season and flaming out in the playoffs won't cut it.

This front office seems to be more than satisfied with what he's accomplished thus far. Sadly, three divisional titles in seven years and three consecutive trips to the Wild Card round didn't used to be the standard for this organization.

For now, unless things turn south real quick and real ugly, it looks like LaFleur won't be under any real pressure to lose his job. Hopefully, he won't make it eight years in charge of the team without a Super Bowl appearance.