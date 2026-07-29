Packers an outlier in category that proves trust in Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers deserve undeniable credit when it comes to their current core and the ability to grow its own players. This was highlighted by a recent Kalshi tweet looking at teams whose projected starters are homegrown. It is incredibly important to note here that the starters aren't listed, and it is clear the Packers have a handful of starting jobs up for grabs that could change this outlook. However, as things currently stand, the Packers sit atop the league with 21 of their 22 expected starters being players that are homegrown.

It is a huge part of why the Packers have been incredibly patient with head coach Matt LaFleur when it comes to playoff success. LaFleur is proving himself capable of building and developing a playoff core without forcing the team to spend big in free agency.

Micah Parsons is obviously one potential starter who is not homegrown, but the defender isn't going to be ready to begin the season, forcing the Packers to test their depth at the position. The veteran pass rusher is going to miss the first half of the season as the Packers look to ease their star back into action, taking a cautious approach.

Packers Must Credit Head Coach Matt LaFleur for Overwhelming Homegrown Talent Rostered

Looking at the way the Packers have built their current core, it is clear there is a great deal of trust in coaching and a lack of want to spend in free agency. This trend continued in the 2026 offseason with the franchise not making many moves of note. The biggest headlines were players that the franchise subtracted to make room for new starting options.

While this has garnered a level of negative coverage from the outside, it discounts what the Packers are adding. Green Bay is going to greatly benefit from players returning from a handful of key injuries that slowed momentum and took the Packers from a clear NFC contender to a fringe wildcard team fighting for the final position.

With this in mind, LaFleur deserves a lot of credit for what was accomplished last season as well as the expectations moving forward. Green Bay's development culture and trust in their pieces are clearly at the top of the league. It is an approach showing complete trust in your decision-makers and a belief in continual improvement in your current pieces. A great sign as the Packers enter a pivotal season hoping for meaningful contention.