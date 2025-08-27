Packers Preseason Standout Agrees to Come Back Despite Release

The Green Bay Packers went through the arduous process of cutting down their roster from 90 to 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

It wasn’t easy, as the Packers had to say goodbye to numerous players, including veterans such as Isaiah Simmons and Mecole Hardman, who were both inked to one-year deals.

For those players who get cut, they now have the opportunity to find another chance around the league, or with Green Bay via the practice squad. That’s what happened to Hardman, who was quickly re-signed to the Packers’ taxi squad.

However, Hardman won’t be the only guy joining the practice squad, as Green Bay has a lot of spots to fill between now and the start of the regular season. On Wednesday, they brought back an offensive lineman, who showed some promise in the preseason.

Banks didn't allow a single pressure over 50 snaps at LT during the preseason. https://t.co/OXDWMEYF1Z — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 27, 2025

Packers Sign OT Brant Banks to Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, the Packers signed offensive tackle Brant Banks to their practice squad. The 25-year-old rookie was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers identified a potential developmental piece in Banks, who played multiple positions on the offensive line at Rice. In 51 career games, the 6-foot-7 lineman played at left guard (13 starts), right tackle (12 starts), and left tackle (one start).

Green Bay decided to put Banks at left tackle despite not having much experience protecting the QB’s blindside, and he thrived in the preseason.

As Zach Kruse of Packers Wire pointed out, the rookie lineman didn’t allow a single pressure in over 50 preseason snaps. If you’re Green Bay, you can never have too much o-line depth, as injuries happen, along with losing players in free agency.

Last weekend, Green Bay addressed its offensive line in a surprise trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, acquiring offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Kinnard and Jordan Morgan can line up at multiple spots, while Anthony Belton will be the predominant backup at right tackle.

As for Banks, it will be interesting to see if the Packers’ offensive coaches can continue to coach him up to hopefully become a backup left tackle to start his career.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: