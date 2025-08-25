Packers' Preseason Exposed 1 Clear Flaw

The Green Bay Packers' preseason is in the books as the final roster comes into focus for the exciting young group. If there is one obvious weakness or concern to take away from the preseason, it is the consistent injuries that have haunted the Packers for the past two seasons. This year, issues have come up long before Week 1 with key defenders, receivers, and quarterback Jordan Love all dealing with notable Injuries.

While this is a piece of the game, it has consistently haunted Love's Packers from ever reaching their ceiling. Starting 2025 out on such a familiar note isn't a great feeling for Green Bay fans hoping to turn the page. Still, there is no reason for alarm just yet, with nearly every impact starter expected back for the season opener. It has cost valuable reps, but there is still plenty of time to recover.

Love is the biggest concern as the most important piece in the Packers' factoring into a heated NFC North race. The starter needs to continue to develop and take a meaningful step forward. One that has previously been prevented due to injuries.

A Familiar Concerning Theme Emerged Throughout Packers' 2025 Preseason

The only thing that is going to keep the Packers from returning to the playoffs yet again is this exact issue. Still, there is plenty of time to recover with a week off before the regular season opener. Green Bay is going to need to be sharp to start the season, however, with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders presenting two very challenging weeks.

Green Bay cannot afford not to start the season out hot in a division where every win matters. Having a chance to make an instant statement against the Lions and Commanders sets up what could be a great regular-season debut. The one obvious caveat to this is Love being completely healthy and having enough viable options at receiver to move the ball. Things that remain in question as we approach Week 1.

With this in mind, Packers fans do have some reason for anxiety when it comes to injury concerns, but should remain hopeful ahead of a pivotal season. The coaching and young talent advantage that this roster presents makes it impossible not to be excited about the season ahead, even as the injury concerns continue to mount. Fans can only hope that this isn't a sign of things to come in what is a pivotal 2025 season.

