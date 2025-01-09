Packers' Playoff Game vs. Eagles Just Got a Lot More Difficult
The Green Bay Packers didn't end the regular season the way they hoped. They dropped three of their last five games, finishing the campaign with an 11-6 record. That allowed them to clinch the seventh seed in the NFC bracket, and they will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
The Eagles were 14-3 this season and own an 8-1 record at home. The Eagles matchup will be a tough one for Green Bay. They matched up in the season opener, where Philadelphia won 34-29 in Brazil.
In Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion. That forced him to miss Weeks 17 and 18. With the game on Sunday, Hurts returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time. The arrow is pointing up for his return, which is bad news for the Packers.
Jalen Hurts Practiced on Wednesday
Per the Eagles' official website, Hurts was listed as a limited participant with a concussion/finger. Getting back on the practice field was a big step forward for the 26-year-old.
It doesn't help that Lane Johnson said Hurts looked "sharp" in practice.
This season for the Birds, Hurts threw for 2,903 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. He added 630 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. In the opener against the Packers, Hurts threw for 278 yards, two passing scores, and two interceptions.
If Hurts wasn't able to give it a go, Kenny Pickett would have likely started in his place with Tanner McKee as his backup.
Both guys started for Philadelphia during Hurts' absence and came out with a 2-0 record. Granted the wins came against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, both teams who aren't in the playoffs. It could have been a different outcome against the Packers but it doesn't look like they'll get that chance.
It's not the best the Packers closed the media's access to Wednesday's practice after the team stretched. Fans believed the team was hiding something regarding Jordan Love, who left last week's game against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury.
That can't make Packer fans feel the best as gameday is rapidly approaching. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are 4.5-point favorites over Green Bay.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.