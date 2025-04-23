Packers Playmaker on Thin Ice Entering NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally around the corner. It will take place in Green Bay for the first time ever, and the Packers are looking for some more difference makers to an already talented roster.

Green Bay has a couple of voids on the roster, and wide receiver is one of them. The Packers have a nice collection of WRs, but they are still looking to improve that unit. ESPN's Peter Schrager released his one and only mock draft on Wednesday based on what he's hearing about the league.

In that mock, he has the Packers taking Texas WR Matthew Golden. Schrager wrote, "I know it's out of character for Green Bay to take a receiver in Round 1 -- they haven't done it since 2002 -- but in this scenario, Golden could slide right to them. And I can't see him sliding much more. Green Bay could go in several directions. I doubt anyone thought the Packers could get the consensus top wideout on many boards, though."

We'll have to see things unfold, but it sounds like the Packers will be taking a WR sometime during this draft, and that could be bad news for WR Christian Watson.

Watson is going into the final year of his rookie deal, but he has been dealing with consistent injuries throughout his time with the Packers. Over the first two seasons, he missed multiple games with ankle and hamstring injuries. In Week 18 of the 2024 season, he tore his ACL, and his status for the 2025 season is in jeopardy.

Considering his injury history, the need for another WR, and him entering a contract year, Watson is on thin ice heading into the NFL Draft.

We'll need to keep a close eye on the Packers' draft selection, but there's a good chance they nab a WR. And if they do, especially in the first three rounds, Watson's time in Green Bay could be coming to an end.

