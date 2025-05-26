Packers Playmaker Must Show Growth During OTAs or Suffer Consequences

The Green Bay Packers have OTAs kicking off on Tuesday, giving players and coaches a nice introduction to what they want to build in 2025.

Despite making the playoffs, the Packers were sent packing in the wild-card round. They don't want that to happen again, so they made some tweaks to the roster. One area where they made some nice additions came at receiver.

In free agency, they signed Mecole Hardman before adding Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the NFL draft.

The WR room is now jam-packed, and it will be a fierce competition over the next couple of weeks. This will be something to watch in OTAs, and receiver Bo Melton must show he took a next step forward. If not, things may not be pretty.

Melton was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Seahawks. He was waived before signing with the Packers in 2023. Since then, he has served as a depth option in the receiver corps for this team. In 22 career games in Green Bay, Melton has reeled in 24 receptions for 309 receiving yards and one score.

He has played in less than 285 team snaps in each of the last two campaigns. Melton has also been a special-teams contributor, but that isn't enough to guarantee him a roster spot. The Packers have Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Golden, and Williams in the WR room who are perceived as locks.

They also have Christian Watson rehabbing a torn ACL, so they will keep a spot in the rotation open for him.

The Packers clearly wanted more from their WR room, which is why they made some new additions this offseason. Melton will need to show the coaching staff that he's an improved player. If not, he risks getting cut by the Packers as they look to build the best possible 53-man roster.

