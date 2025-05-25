Recent Packers Signing Already Making an Impression on Coaches

Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers signed former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal. The move to sign the veteran linebacker was shocking given the Packers’ depth already at the position.

However, taking a one-year flyer on a player like Simmons, who was touted as a can’t-miss prospect years ago coming out of Clemson as someone who could play at linebacker and in the secondary, isn’t a bad gamble for Green Bay.

That said, the veteran defender is already making a good impression on the Packers linebacker coach Sean Duggan during offseason workouts, which is a good sign.

"I see a really hungry player. He's a very eager player right now, and he's extremely athletic. I think his versatility is going to be something that's pretty special. I don't think you see a lot of 6-4 guys that are 240 pounds that can run a 4.3. But I see a guy who, just like everybody, he's putting his head down. He's working, he's trying to learn the defense. He's learning the way we do things here." Sean Duggan via Packers.com

One thing that this Packers defensive staff loves is versatility. Last season, they found a way to get both rookie safeties Javon Bullard and Evan Williams on the field. Williams predominantly played safety, while Bullard played a little bit at safety and slot cornerback.

That versatility helped the Packers’ secondary last year, especially when Jaire Alexander got hurt.

Green Bay likely won’t expect Simmons to start at safety anytime soon. However, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender who can run 4.3 allows you to do different things on defense. The former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals has played a ton of snaps at all three levels on defense throughout his career, which only helps his chances to make the 53-man roster.

Before latching on with the Packers at the end of last month, Simmons spent the past two years with the New York Giants.

With the Giants, the veteran defender recorded 71 combined tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, and an interception (returned for a defensive touchdown) in 34 games. Simmons played mostly on special teams in the Big Apple, but did see some defensive snaps.

While most Packers fans will watch other roster battles, Simmons could be a name to watch out for during OTAs and training camp this summer as he’s already making his presence known.

