Packers Playmaker Feuding with Matt LaFleur After Valid Criticism

The Green Bay Packers have entered the second week of training camp, and pads are now on. It adds an extra punch to these sessions, but at the same time, head coach Matt LaFleur wants everyone to be at their best.

Tight end Tucker Kraft fumbled the ball twice in the first week. Safety Javon Bullard punched the ball out of Kraft's hands, and Xavier McKinney picked it up. The second one happened after Kraft reeled in a short pass, but the ball was once again punched out by Evan Williams, and it rolled out of bounds.

LaFleur was then asked about the team's ball security on Tuesday, and he name-dropped Kraft in his response.

Kraft then responded, but his answer will catch some people by surprise.

Tucker Kraft’s Response to Matt Lafleur’s Criticism Is Noteworthy

Kraft said, "Um, yeah, sure. It’s something we’re always working on. I’d say a lot of the times — there’s certain rules you play with in practice, like just letting the defense punch repeatedly. You’re not allowed to stiff-arm. I guess all I have are excuses. Yes, I am working on not fumbling the ball in practice."

He added that during actual games, he uses his off hand as a weapon, but since it's practice, he can't do that, and hinted that it played a role in why he's fumbling.

Kraft continued to discuss his relationship with LaFleur and made it clear he didn't appreciate his comments much. He stated, "That’s just a ‘yes sir, no sir’ mentality with coach at this point. You want to obviously keep the ball in the offense’s possession as long as possible. Bus fine, in my opinion. Whatever.”

Kraft was asked what "bus fine" means, and he responded, "Throwing somebody under the bus, which he did just do that to me.” The Athletic's Matt Schneidman added that Kraft said it playfully but there has to be some truth to it.

While it's still just training camp and tensions are high going up against each other everyday, this situation between LaFleur and Kraft is something to monitor.

LaFleur is right about Kraft, though. Just because it's practice, he can't put the ball on the ground, as those things translate onto the field on gameday. He just wants his players to be on their A-game at all times.

LaFleur has made it clear he'll call out his players if they are putting the ball on the ground, and if Kraft can't tighten up, it may not be the last time he's called out. And that could actually cause a rift between the two down the line.

