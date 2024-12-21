Packers Playmaker Eyeing Surprise Monday Night Football Return
The Green Bay Packers are 10-4 going into Week 16. They are a lock to be in the playoffs, but the remaining three games will determine their seeding. As of right now, Green Bay is the sixth seed in the NFC and has its fourth straight primetime game next on the slate.
On Monday Night Football, the Packers host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown. Green Bay is a big favorite and presents a great opportunity for Jordan Love to keep his hot streak going.
With the playoffs a couple of weeks away, tight end Luke Musgrave is eyeing a return from IR.
Packers News: Luke Musgrave Hopes to Return on MNF
Musgrave has been sidelined since Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old had his ankle pinned underneath when getting taken to the ground. He underwent ankle surgery and was placed on IR.
That forced Musgrave to miss the following ten games, leading to the emergence of Tucker Kraft. The South Dakota State product has secured 41 receptions for 555 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Musgrave has been a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice. Head coach Matt LaFleur said there's a chance he "potentially restarts" his season this week, although he hasn't been activated off IR yet.
The Oregon State product was asked if he plans to play this week, and he responded, "Yes. Hopefully."
The Packers would love to get Musgrave back out there. He was forced to miss games as a rookie with a lacerated kidney, logging just 468 snaps. Now, this season, the 2023 second-round pick has played in just 108 snaps. In 15 career games, Musgrave has finished with 39 catches for 374 yards and one touchdown.
Green Bay made him the 42nd overall pick for a reason but injuries have limited his ability to play consistently. He is nearing a return, and hopefully, he can stay on the field.
