Packers Playmaker Admits He's Still in Pain at Practice

The Green Bay Packers' receiver room has supplied an endless list of injury updates throughout camp and the preseason. Among the most concerning was young pass catcher Jayden Reed requiring a walking boot late into preseason action. With this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that Reed's return hasn't been completely smooth. The pass catcher admitted to dealing with pain after his return to practice. Considering the quick return, this isn't completely unexpected.

Green Bay's injuries continue to create both pressure and opportunity for rookie Matthew Golden to step into the primary receiver role. It has been speculated from his camp and preseason performance that Golden could quickly find his way to the top of the Packers' depth chart. Considering the speed and route running ability, this is quickly switching from a hope to an expectation.

One that has Green Bay fans excited, even amid the injury concerns. It also must be noted that the Packers aren't heading into the regular season with much depth at the position. The first addition of the roster only has five options that are expected to be able to contribute in Week 1. Among those, only one has a truly impressive resume.

Jayden Reed says he started running routes a few days ago. Today was his first practice back since being in a walking boot. Still can’t run routes pain free, feels it mostly when he plants foot and cuts. He says Week 1 still uncertain, but significant step returning to practice. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 27, 2025

Packers Injury Concerns at Receiver Continue to Mount

Ryan Wood reported Reed's discomfort when returning to practice while pointing out that the receiver's Week 1 status is very much in question. This doesn't come as a surprise given how much time Reed has missed through the last weeks of camp and preseason. Taking their time with the receiver and allowing him to return as close to full health as possible is important. However, the counter to this is looking at the start of the schedule.

Before a very winnable game against the Browns, the Packers are going to be matched up against the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders. Both are teams that have expectations of their season ending with hosting the Lombardi. For the Lions, this is a completely legitimate hope as one of the favorites in the NFC.

Both matchups are going to be incredibly difficult, with the Packers obviously benefiting if Reed is able to join the lineup. Something to keep in mind when monitoring how Green Bay approaches his recovery and whether or not they push his return. No question, it is a story to keep a close eye on as we are a week away from the regular season finally getting underway.

