Packers Place Keisean Nixon on Hot Seat After Second-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers finally made their first pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night, selecting South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse with the 52nd overall pick in the second round. A 5-foot-11, 189-pounder that ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at his Pro Day, Cisse has the tools to become a developmental project in the Green Bay secondary and eventually work his way into a starting role.

Like any second-round pick, Packers fans are hoping that story will manifest itself in the coming years. But it also means that someone will have to go to create a spot for him in the lineup.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Keisean Nixon’s future after an underwhelming season as the Packers’ top corner and that will only grow with Cisse in town. Even if Nixon has a rebound year, it may not be enough to save his time in Green Bay entering the final year of his contract and has him on the hot seat after the second night of the draft.

Brandon Cisse’s Arrival Could Foreshadow Keisean Nixon’s Departure from Packers

Nixon’s struggles have been well-documented over the past year. The fellow South Carolina alum allowed 55 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns on 88 targets last season and almost had as many penalties (13 with two declined) as interceptions and pass breakups combined (14) according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite the numbers suggesting otherwise, Nixon still believes he’s a CB1. Nixon abandoned his All-Pro kick return abilities hours after the 2024 season ended and told reporters at the end of last season that he felt he “played really well” in place of former top corner Jaire Alexander.

“I think I played really well,” Nixon said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I accomplished all my goals, like I always tell you guys, set the standard for myself. But I think I played really good this year.”

Nixon’s performance is one red flag. His comments around it are another. While Nixon’s $7.1 million salary is a bargain compared to other team’s top cornerbacks in the league (and may be the reason he didn’t get released this offseason), it also is the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract extension that may signal the end of his time in Green Bay unless he has an out of this world season.

Cisse will need time before he enters the starting lineup and there’s a good chance he follows the draft-and-develop strategy the Packers have used to fill needs before they become urgent. But when he does, Nixon could be the odd man out and be looking for another team next offseason.

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