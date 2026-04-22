Keisean Nixon at the Front of Packers' Chopping Block as Draft Begins

The Green Bay Packers have a cornerback problem, and letting Nate Hobbs go and signing Benjamin St-Juste was just the first step to fix it. They still need to move on from some of their veterans, especially Keisean Nixon.

Nixon arrived at Lambeau Field with the credentials of being a versatile cornerback who could excel in the slot or outside. He also had a reputation for being a special teams contributor. So far, he has struggled in coverage, and he hasn't always been willing to consistently play on special teams.

As such, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him being shown the door, depending on how things fare for the Packers in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, they might use their first pick of the event to find his replacement.

The Packers Could Find Keisean Nixon's Replacement in the Draft

Nixon had a close relationship with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. With both of them no longer in the picture, he may not have as many fans in the building.

The Packers have been tied to multiple cornerbacks in the weeks leading to the NFL Draft, with San Diego State's Chris Johnson and Miami's Keionte Scott as the most likely players they could realistically get at No. 52. Should that be the case, Nixon should pretty much get his real estate agent on the phone.

General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the team's interest in adding more talent and competition to the cornerback room. That's not surprising at all, as Nixon and Carrington Valentine combined to give up 13 receiving touchdowns last season.

Besides his evident shortcomings, there are also financial reasons to cut ties with Nixon after the NFL Draft. According to Over The Cap, the Packers would save $5 million in cap space by releasing him, regardless of whether they do it now or after June 1. So, even if he's not shown the door right away, he'd still be on thin ice for the next month or so.

It's been a while since the Packers had a star at cornerback, and while Nixon's $6 million salary would be justified if he also wanted to play special teams, there are no guarantees that he'll agree to do so. He's in the final year of his contract, and with little to no trade value, the Packers would be wise to cut him loose if they can get a cornerback in the second round.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: