Packers Have Perfect Trade Opportunity After Shocking NFL Firing
The 2025 NFL Playoffs is about to take off this weekend, with the Wild Card round set to begin. The Green Bay Packers are going on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the Divisional Round on the line.
The Packers have their work cut out for them but on Tuesday, there was a surprise GM firing. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with Ran Carthon.
NFL News: Titans Fired Ran Carthon on Tuesday
With a new voice set to call the shots in Tennessee, there could be multiple players on the move this offseason. Two guys that Green Bay should call in and inquire about are LB Harold Landry and DL Jeffery Simmons.
The Packers' lack of a consistent pass rush has been very evident this season for this group. Rashan Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks, but no other player logged more than five sacks on the season. Despite being sixth in the league in team sacks (46), the team needs more juice from their front four.
There's where either Landry or Simmons would be massive additions. Landry has two years left on a five-year, $87.5 million extension that he signed in 2022. The Boston College product is a twitchy and explosive pass rusher who owns a quick first step.
In his six-year career, Landry has registered 397 total tackles, 102 QB hits, 70 TFLs, and 50.5 sacks. He's finished with at least nine sacks in three straight seasons.
As for Simmons, he inked a four-year, $94 million in 2023 and has three years left on his deal. Despite having Kenny Clark signed through 2027, the Packers have an out on the deal after 2025, which they could explore following his disappointing season in 2024.
Simmons is a stout run defender with the ability to generate pressure as a pass rusher. He has compiled 180 solo tackles, 49 TFLs, 66 QB hits, and 31.5 sacks in his career.
Adding either of these guys to the team would significantly boost their pass rush, which needs a lift. GM Brian Gutekunst should call Tennessee to gauge their trade value.
More Packers news and rumors: