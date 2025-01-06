Overpaid Packer Robbed the Team Blind With 2024 Performance
The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. They've had to deal with adversity but found ways to compact them and be productive on game day.
Green Bay is the No. 7 seed and will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. They have their work cut out for them and will need a stellar performance from both sides to come out with a victory.
While that is the attention, the final stats for the regular season are updated, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark's numbers were underwhelming.
Packers News: Kenny Clark Had an Underwhelming 2024 Season
This past July, Clark and the Packers agreed to a three-year, $64 million extension. That looked like a great deal for a veteran who spent the previous eight seasons with the team but his performance took a step back.
In 2024, Clark has 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. According to PFF, he has a 59.3 overall grade (84th among 219 eligible defensive linemen) and a 57.1 run-defense grade (86th among 219 eligible defensive linemen).
For a player with a $26 million cap hit, the Packers and the fans expected more. Logging just five QB hits with one sack showcases he wasn't disruptive in the passing attack. Generating pressure and creating havoc in the backfield is why the Packers paid him that kind of money.
He had 34 sacks going into the season but that production didn't trickle into this season. The Packers will need the 29-year-old to elevate his play in the postseason and have a bounce-back campaign next season.
Green Bay rewarded him with a massive payday last offseason. As of right now, that deal looks like a mistake but things can change.
Everyone involved in this hopes Clark gets back to his old self to justify this kind of contract.
