Packers Pass-Catcher Stock is Way Down Entering May

The Green Bay Packers made it a priority to add more playmakers to the wide receiver room. They have a good collection of pass catchers but they were lacking a true No. 1 threat. In addition to that, Christian Watson tore his ACL in Week 18, so his status for the start of the 2025 season is up in the air.

The Packers decided to draft two receivers in the first three rounds, with Matthew Golden in the first and Savion Williams in the third.

These two guys are going to be in the offensive game planning around the roster, and that isn't the best news for the other receivers on the team. The Packers have 12 WRs currently on the roster, and Malik Heath's stock is low going into the month of May.

Heath went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft and latched onto the Packers roster as an undrafted free agent. He fought his way to make the 53-man roster and was a depth option on the field. Over the last two seasons, he's played in 26 total games, logging 25 catches for 222 yards and three scores.

In 2023, he played in 260 snaps, but that took a dip last season. Heath was last among receivers in snaps with 190.

In his limited opportunities, Heath hasn't proven enough to lock down a roster spot. He will face an uphill battle this summer, but going into May, the arrow around him has to be pointing down.

Drafting two receivers in the Top 100 clearly shows how the team is looking at the position group. Everyone is going to have to bring their A-game forward in order to stick with the team. With Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Golden, and Williams all slated to make the roster in 2025, Heath's chances are becoming more and more slim.

This will be a huge summer for his potential career in Green Bay.

