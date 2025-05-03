Packers Rookie Reveals 1 Name That Made Green Bay His Preferred Landing Spot

The Green Bay Packers had an eight-player draft class and are thrilled with the guys they selected. They believed they added more talent to an already stout group and are ready to get the ball rolling.

The Packers have a rookie minicamp running from May 2 to May 3, which gives these players the first chance to be in the building and impress the coaching staff. This was also the first time these rookies were able to speak to reporters in person.

TCU WR Savion Williams was drafted with the 87th overall pick in the third round to bolster the receiver corps. Landing with the Packers was a dream for Williams, and he knew he wanted to land in Green Bay.

He said, "That whole week before the draft, everybody was always asking me, ‘If there was one team you could get picked by, who would you want to get picked by?’ I told them it would be Green Bay. That’s where I want to go and, shoot, just seeing the area code number just pop up and then just grinning the whole time. Just knowing I’m being in Green Bay was just a dream.”

Williams was asked why he wants to play for the Packers, and head coach Matt LaFleur was a big reason for that. Williams stated, "Matt LaFleur, man. I mean, shoot, with him and Green Bay, when I was a kid watching Aaron Rodgers, it’s a dream.”

The #Packers' eight draft picks met with reporters today. Here's a quote or two from each of them.https://t.co/7MtharIWjT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 3, 2025

Matt LaFleur Was a Big Reason Why Savion Williams Wanted to Land With Packers

The era with LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers was stellar and was must-watch TV at times. They were able to get Williams to get to a screen, and now he gets a shot to don the Packers jersey.

He stands at 6-foot-4 and provides this offense with someone who can win above the rim. Getting a contested catch weapon was something the Packers wanted to improve upon, and Williams gives that.

He will be at LaFleur's disposal, and the Texas native will be pumped to play for one of his favorite coaches.

