Packers Pass Catcher Is Already on the Chopping Block Ahead of Training Camp

Entering this offseason, one of the Green Bay Packers' biggest storylines was whether or not they would add another receiver. Although Green Bay forwent signing a veteran receiver during free agency, they did add two during the NFL Draft. They drafted University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No.23 pick and TCU receiver Savion Williams with the No.87 pick.

While these picks excited fans, they also made the receiver room even more crowded. This resulted in third-year receiver Jayden Reed worrying he would no longer be the Packers' leading target. That said, the additions of Golden and Williams put pressure on the bottom part of the receiver room to make the team.

One player this applies to is fourth-year receiver Bo Melton. Melton enters training camp with much to prove if he wants to make the Packers roster in 2025.

Bo Melton's Chances of Staying in Green Bay for the 2025 Season Seem Slim

Packers fans have been pleasantly surprised by Melton since he joined the active roster in 2023. The former 2022 seventh-round pick made the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad but was signed to the Packers' active roster in December of that season. Unfortunately, he didn't see the field as a rookie.

However, the 26-year-old saw playing time in his second season. In 2023, Melton had 16 receptions on 24 targets for 218 yards and one touchdown on 44% of the offensive snaps in five games played. Though those aren't amazing stats, they are still solid for a player many didn't have expectations for.

Last season didn't go as well for Melton. In 2024, he caught eight passes on 17 targets for 91 yards on 23% of the offensive snaps in 17 games played.

After not making much of an impact in 2024, Green Bay was testing Melton at cornerback during OTAs and minicamp this spring. His experimentation at cornerback was not because of a lack of productivity, but the Packers also have a slight need at cornerback.

Surely, Green Bay thought Melton's experience at receiver might help him transition well to cornerback.

Bo Melton working at cornerback pic.twitter.com/iRYAAgiCu9 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 10, 2025

Nevertheless, if Melton is unable to impress during training camp and preseason at cornerback, his time in Green Bay may be over, given how crowded the wide receiver room is.

